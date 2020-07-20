Teen arrested for allegedly posting intimate video of former girlfriend

Advertisement

A Texarkana teen was arrested last month for allegedly posting a sexually intimate video of his former girlfriend on Facebook.

Chauncey Wyatt, 17, is charged with publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material in Bowie County. In Texas, individuals 17 or older accused of criminal conduct are treated as adults.

Wyatt’s former girlfriend made a report to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department on June 10, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigator Tabitha Smith contacted Wyatt the following day and he allegedly admitted to posting the video on his personal Facebook page.

Wyatt was arrested June 19 and is currently free on a $15,000 bond. If found guilty, Wyatt faces six months to two years in a state jail facility.

