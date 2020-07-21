Women Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Almost $50,000 From Elderly Women

Advertisement

Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing $48,000 from two elderly women.

Detective Warren Smith arrested Patricia Richardson and Rhonda Latham for Exploitation of an Elderly Person late last week.

Richardson was working as a part-time caregiver to two elderly women (mother and daughter) and allegedly stole almost $48,000 from their bank account in just three months. Police say that she, along with Latham, made several purchases, transfers, and ATM withdrawals that have now basically left the two elderly women broke and living month to month.

Richardson remains in the Bi-State Jail with a $75,000 bond. Latham was released from jail yesterday after posting a $50,000 bond, but that won’t last long. Her parole officer just issued a parole violation warrant, so she’ll be headed back to jail soon enough.

Detective Smith said that the whole situation is incredibly sad, but the scary part is that he’s heard that Richardson may have been handling the finances of at least one other elderly person in town. If anyone else has trusted the finances and well-being of their elderly family members to Richardson, there may be a serious problem. If that is the case, please call us at 903-798-3116.

