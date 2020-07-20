Texarkana COVID-19 Update Monday, July 20

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX— Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 493 positive COVID-19 cases, with 225 recoveries and 30 deaths. There are currently 238 active cases being traced in Bowie County.

Cass County has a total 90 cases with 48 recovered and two deaths. Cass County currently has 40 active cases.

Miller County, Ark. reports 83 active cases and 2 deaths.

The City of Texarkana, Texas is closing the Southwest Center until further notice pending results of COVID-19 testing. One employee has tested positive, and the rest of the staff is being tested as well.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Governor Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.