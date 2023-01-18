Texarkana, Ark. District Court Offering Amnesty

Advertisement

Judge Tommy Potter has announced the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023. Individuals who have outstanding warrants for failure to appear, failure to obey a court order, or failure to report will benefit from this amnesty program. During this time, the district courts will waive the warrant fee and jail times if it receives full payment for the underlying amounts for these warrants.

The amnesty program would enable those sought on warrants to avoid any inconvenience of being arrested, avoid being assessed additional court cost of $350, and resolve their case entirely.

Chief Court Clerk, Karen Reed, said “These individuals have had their driving privileges suspended; clearing these fines will also enable them an opportunity to regain a valid driver’s license. With income tax returns coming in, it is a great time for people to take advantage of this opportunity.”

If in doubt, you may contact the City Probation Department (903)798-3241 or 3243, District Court Office (903)798-3016 or 3012, Miller County District Court or County Probation Office (870)773-2971 or (870)772-2780.

