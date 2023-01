Advertisement

“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ will have a distribution of food boxes on Saturday, January 21, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM.The location is 524 Sowell Ln. Everyone will need to park on the side of the building and come in to get your ticket. A 25 pound box of food has canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, dry beans, rice, and frozen meat. We welcome people from Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. If you need help, please come.”