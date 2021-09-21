Texarkana, Arkansas Police Investigating Overnight Murder

Advertisement

Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Monday night.

On Monday, September 20, 2021 at approximately 8:55pm patrol officers were notified of multiple gunshots in the area of E 11th and California Streets in Texarkana, Arkansas. Within minutes other callers were advising that a person was lying in a yard on E 11th.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a black male victim, later identified as Keith McFadden, 40 years of age, of Texarkana, Texas, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. McFadden was attended to by Lifenet but was deceased.

Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case is being investigated as a homicide and does not appear to be a random act. McFadden’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact investigators at (903)798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP.

