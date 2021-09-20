Main Airport Entrance Closed Until 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 21st for Railroad Maintenance

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport was notified last night by Union Pacific that the main airport entrance railroad crossing will once again be closed for construction tomorrow, September 21, 2021, from 7 AM CST to 3 PM CST. The main airport entrance will not be usable during that time. We were told, however, that the 19th Street crossing will remain open, so passengers will need to access the airport and terminal through this crossing or from I-49. I have attached some snips of a few detours to get passengers to the terminal through the alternate route.

In addition to the recommended two (2) hour pre-arrival time ahead of a passenger’s scheduled flight departure; the airport is recommending passengers allow for an extra 30 minutes to accommodate the detours to the terminal. Please note that Union Pacific may establish an alternate detour route (via roadway signs), however, the attached detours will also get passengers to the terminal.

Advertisement

Regardless, all passengers, airport users, and others will need to either use Union Pacific’s detour or the ones provided by the airport in this email, if they are different, to access the airport and terminal while the main airport entrance railroad crossing is closed tomorrow, September 21, 2021, from 7 AM CST to 3 PM CST.