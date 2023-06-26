Texarkana Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Officer

Sponsor

A new bridge in Texarkana was dedicated to fallen Texarkana, Texas Police Officer Jason Sprague on Monday.

The bridge is located on the newest section of Gibson Lane between University and Pleasant Grove Road.

Police Officer William Sprague succumbed to injuries on June 15, 2013. He sustained the injuries the previous night when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while investigating a disturbance at Grady T. Wallace Park at approximately 12:30 am.

Officer Sprague had responded to reports of the disturbance, involving approximately 100 people, and was attempting to make contact with the driver of an SUV. The vehicle suddenly accelerated, struck him, and then fled the area. The officer was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The subject who struck the officer was arrested the following day after being interviewed by detectives. He was subsequently sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Officer Sprague had served with the Texarkana Police Department for two years and had previously served with several agencies in Arkansas. He is survived by his wife and son.