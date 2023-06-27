Texarkana’s new online reporting system provides two-way communication for residents

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas has a new way for residents to submit work order requests, see current code enforcement cases, follow up on submitted requests, and pay for permits through a new online portal. MyGOV TXK is designed to help residents work with the city to enhance workflow and make the process more efficient for community and city staff.

Residents who need to report a concern for building maintenance, litter, right of way violations, street light outages and more, can simply go online to texarkanatexas.gov and click on the MyGOV TXK icon. Once an issue is reported, residents will have the option to provide contact information, and can be kept informed on the progression of their concern as it progresses through the system. Residents will also have the option to remain anonymous.

In addition, contractors will be able to apply for permits, look up estimated fees, and pay in the portal which will save time and provide a smoother process for permitting for local operators.

City Manager David Orr encourages the community to take advantage of this new portal.

“Our goal is to simplify work orders and requests between our staff and the community, and this new portal is already doing just that,” said Orr. “We welcome our residents’ input and ideas in our efforts to make our community a place we all enjoy.”

To learn more about MyGOV TXK please visit public.mygov.us/tx_texarkana.

For questions, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3901.

