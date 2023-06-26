Wanda Jean Green-Stevens

Sponsor

Wanda Jean Stevens, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 23, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Stevens was born December 14, 1943, in Warsaw, Missouri. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was previously employed with Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, Teleservices, and Alf’s Blue Jean Factory. Mrs. Stevens liked to sing in the choir. Music was a passion of hers and singing brought her much joy. She was a loveable, kind, and precious woman. She had a good sense of humor and loved to spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Green, and her second husband, Charles Stevens.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ricky Coker of Fouke, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Angie Green of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Natasha and Cody Westbrook, Kacie and AAron Hickman, Colby and Courtney Green, Dylan and Jessica Green; five great-grandchildren, Greenlee Westbrook, Miles Hickman, Gentry Green, Gibson Green, Everett Green; one brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and April Wood of Windsor, Missouri; her special friend, Frank Jewell, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, June 26, 2023, at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the caregivers for Mrs. Stevens during her time of need.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, Texas.

