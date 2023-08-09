Texarkana Cop Allegedly Thought He Was Meeting Teen For Sex

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was a Texarkana, Ark., police officer at the time of his arrest by Texarkana, Texas, police last week allegedly arranged to meet someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl through online messaging.

Telvin Tydray Wilson, 31, has been released from the Bowie County jail after posting a $100,000 bond on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, court records show. Wilson, who has been terminated from his position with Texarkana Ark. Police Dept., allegedly arranged to meet an undercover Texas law enforcement officer he believed to be a teen girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilson allegedly requested “oral sex and girlfriend time” from the undercover officer before traveling to a designated meeting location. Wilson reportedly made “numerous passes” of the residence in a white 2012 Ford Fusion before leaving the area at a high rate of speed on Aug. 2.

Wilson was “traffic stopped” by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Texas Department of Public Safety while driving in the 2000 block of Moores Lane.

“During the traffic stop a phone call was placed to the ‘text now’ number the suspect was using and the phone in Wilson’s possession in the vehicle rang from our contact,” the affidavit said.

Texarkana Texas Police Dept. officers were involved in the internet sting as well and additional suspects were arrested last week.

If found guilty of online solicitation of a minor for sexual contact, Wilson faces two to ten years in prison. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.