Texarkana Woman Shoots Man in Self Defense

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a shooting that happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Creekside Apartments parking lot.

According to police, a woman was walking to her car to go to work when she noticed her former boyfriend, Brandon Webb, standing between two cars across the parking lot – presumably waiting for her to come out of her apartment. She tried to get into her car before he could get to her, but he managed to push the door back open. Webb made some comment about how she was dressed and then attacked her as she sat in the drivers seat. During the struggle, he began to try to shave her head with a pair of electric clippers that he’d brought with him. She wound up with several cuts on her forehead and neck from the clippers. With Webb still attacking her, she managed to grab her pistol from her console and fired one shot in his direction, which she believed hit him because he fell several times as he tried to run away. She immediately called 911.

Webb was found several minutes later by Texarkana Texas firefighters after he came out from his hiding place in an enclosed patio behind a nearby apartment building and started yelling for help. He had been shot once in the torso and was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. Webb’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Through the course of the investigation, Detective Alan Bailey determined that Webb was the aggressor in this incident, and the woman was strictly acting in self-defense. He obtained felony warrants for Stalking and Aggravated Assault for him. Once he is released from the hospital in the next few days, he will be arrested for those warrants – along with the three felony probation revocation warrants he already had. No charges are expected to be filed against the woman.