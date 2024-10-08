Texarkana Diesel Mechanic Shop Guilty Of Violating Clean Air Act

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A diesel mechanic shop in Texarkana, Arkansas, has agreed to pay at least a $50,000 fine for tampering with emissions control systems in diesel-powered trucks in violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

The owner and president of Redemption Repair & Performance, Tanner Zanetski, pleaded guilty as the company’s representative last week to the violations, according to court records on file in the Western District of Arkansas, Texarkana Division.

From about May 2022 through October 2022, as part of Redemption Repair’s business, the shop’s mechanics removed the emission control components on diesel trucks, according to a plea agreement. Referred to as a “delete,” the removal of the emissions control systems involved the use of computer software to “modify the on-board diagnostic system, (OBD), a monitoring device of these trucks, which is a tampering method called ‘tuning,'” the plea agreement said.

The “tuning” essentially rendered the monitoring function disabled, and prevented systems from kicking in that might affect a truck’s performance if unlawful levels of emissions are detected, the agreement said.

The purpose of “tuning” was to allow a truck to continue operating normally with a disabled emissions system, potentially increasing performance.

“However, as a consequence, tampered vehicles spew substantially more pollutants into the air, presenting a risk to the environment and public health,” the agreement said.

Zarnetski admitted that his business had been disabling emission systems for several years and was aware it was a violation of the federal Clean Air Act, the plea documents said. Zarnetski’s business earned between $2,600 and $2,700 for a full “delete job,” records show.

Redemption Repairs business records reportedly show that the shop “deleted and tuned” approximately 45 diesel vehicles.

According to the plea agreement, Redemption Repairs has agreed to pay a fine of at least $50,000 although the court could impose a greater fine.

Redemption Repairs is represented by Texarkana lawyer John Pickett. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney B. Stanley is representing the government. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey.