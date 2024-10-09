EnviroSafe Demil Announces Continued Growth at TexAmericas Center

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today shared the continued growth of EnviroSafe Demil LLC positioning for enhanced economic impact for the region and new job opportunities for the area.

EnviroSafe Demil is a clean technology, ammunition demilitarization company formerly based in the state of Nevada. In 2023, TexAmericas Center celebrated the move from Nevada through a multi-million-dollar rehab and expansion project, bringing approximately $363 million in total contract values. The move represented $25 million in investments to the region, and EnviroSafe Demil has been continuously growing by increasing its capabilities, expanding its workforce, and upgrading technology to meet the demand for expansion in the Texarkana region. Recently, to accommodate this growth, the company retrofitted four buildings totaling 40,000 square feet.

EnviroSafe Demil is expecting to add 30 new, high technology-careers on the TexAmericas Center footprint by the end of the year including 70% of the positions starting at $20 per hour. “Over the past year, we have seen incredible growth in our company, providing opportunities to further effectively serve our customers,” said TJ Ogden, CEO and Founder of EnviroSafe Demil. “TexAmericas Center has provided an incredible foundation for us to grow our company, making this expansion possible.”

In relocating its headquarters to TexAmericas Center, EnviroSafe Demil has become the first organization in Texarkana to benefit from the USDA Business & Industry Loan. The loan aims to improve economic health of rural communities by increasing business capital, enabling lenders to provide affordable financing to grow rural businesses.

“We are excited to watch the growth of the work EnviroSafe Demil is doing,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “Their continued investment in our region, benefits the economy and positively impacts our residents – new and future – who are seeking valuable jobs in our area.”

Partnerships between TexAmericas Center and businesses on the footprint are seamless and mutually beneficial. As a State of Texas-sanctioned Local Redevelopment Authority, TexAmericas center is able to provide custom real estate solutions and value-added services to tenants, ensuring unparalleled speed-to-market.

TexAmericas Center has been a perfect place for demilitarization companies. EnviroSafe Demil is one of a cluster of defense, energetics and arms companies in the larger Texarkana region, including Expansion Ammunition; Day & Zimmerman; Expal USA; Gumflats Custom Imaging; and Chip McCormick Custom/Shooting Star Industries, which was acquired by Wilson Combat.

Demilitarization is the process by which munitions are deactivated, disabled, and rendered safe for final disposition. EnviroSafe Demil’s innovative demilitarization technologies are some of the most environmentally friendly and cost-effective ammunition demilitarization methods in the industry. The company’s technologies and processes maximize materials recovered from munitions for clean recycling of metals and alloys. Operations include weapons systems, munitions and ordinance, ammunition, arms, and related manufacturing.

For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit EnviroSafe Demil Careers.

About EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD)

Based in Hooks, TX, EnviroSafe Demil LLC prides itself on striving to become “America’s Clean Alternative to Open Burning and Open Detonation”. ESD uses its combination of innovative and environmentally friendly demilitarization, decontamination, and materials recovery systems to provide services to the government and commercial markets.

For more information visit www.envirosafedemil.com/news

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.