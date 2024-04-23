Texarkana Man Accused In Hit & Run

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man has been charged with a felony for allegedly fleeing the scene after hitting a fellow motorist near the intersection of Arnold Lane and Lone Star Parkway last month.

Joshua David Richardson, 57, was arrested last week and released after posting a $5,000 bond, booking records show. Richardson allegedly hit another vehicle with his white Ford pickup shortly after making a left turn March 21. Richardson is accused of failing to stop and render aid after the collision.

Witnesses were able to provide Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a license plate number and a location for where to find the truck involved in the crash, according to a probable cause affidavit. The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to their neck and back.

Richardson allegedly “accelerated and took off” in the white truck “ after striking the other vehicle. Deputies located the truck parked at a residence on Akin Road and observed minor damage to the left side “consistent” with the damage to the other vehicle.

When deputies attempted to make contact with Richardson, two people who answered the door allegedly told them he was in the restroom. One of them, a 57-year-old man, reportedly told investigators he had been a passenger in the truck and had “begged him to pull over and let me drive” and that before the crash he’d warned Richardson of the car ahead before he “clipped ‘em.”

Deputies were reportedly unable to make contact with Richardson the night of the crash. He was arrested April 17.

Richardson’s case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.