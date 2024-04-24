December Trial Dates Set For Couple Accused In Sex Abuse Of Children

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A husband and wife have been scheduled for separate trials in December in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of three young children.

Cody Blake Barnes, 31, is accused of the long-term sexual abuse of two girls, ages five and six, and a boy, age 7, according to a probable cause affidavit. His wife, Brittany Michelle Barnes, 31, allegedly knew of the abuse and did nothing to protect the children.

At separate hearings Monday, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell set Cody Barnes’ case for jury selection Dec. 3 and Brittany Barnes for Dec. 17, court records show.

Cody Barnes is facing a long list of charges including two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child involving the alleged victims under 6 and with aggravated sexual assault of a child involving the boy. Three additional counts of indecency with a child by contact are also pending against Cody Barnes.

The children reportedly told a forensic interviewer last summer that Cody Barnes had told them to keep quiet and had threatened to physically harm them if they told about the abuse.

One child mentioned a wooden paddle and another mentioned that Cody Barnes had said they would be in “trouble. Big big big,” and that Cody Barnes had promised they’d face “hurt me trouble” if they didn’t keep silent.

When one of the children told Brittany Barnes that Cody Barnes had sexually assaulted them, she allegedly told them not to tell, the affidavit said.

Barnes faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of either of the super aggravated sexual assault charges. If found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, he faces five to 99 or life and if convicted of indecency he faces two to 20 years on each count. If found guilty of any of the charges, Cody Barnes will be required to register as a sex offender.

Brittany Barnes is facing a child endangerment charge which is punishable by six months to two years in a state jail.

Both Cody and Brittany Barnes have remained in the Bowie County jail since their arrests last September. Cody Barnes’ bonds total $600,000 while bond for Brittany Barnes is set at $200,000.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state. Cody Barnes is represented by Texarkana lawyer Butch Dunbar while Brittany Barnes is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.