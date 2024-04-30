Texarkana Man Accused Of Molesting Girl For Years

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of sexually abusing a young girl from age eight to 12 years is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $350,000.

The girl made an outcry of long-term, ongoing sexual abuse by Alberto Cucul, a relative, to teachers at her school earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. The teachers contacted the Texarkana Texas Police Dept., which immediately launched an investigation which resulted in the Texarkana, Texas, man’s arrest earlier this month.

Cucul had allegedly told the girl he had something “special” for her for an upcoming birthday, which the girl understood to mean another abusive encounter, prompting her to reach out for help, the affidavit said. The girl’s statements to a forensic interviewer prompted investigators to examine Cucul’s phone, which allegedly contained photos that support the girl’s allegations.

Cucul was initially charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child when he was arrested April 12. A charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 was added on Friday, arrest records show.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Cucul faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison with no parole possible. If found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, he faces five to 99 years or life.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.