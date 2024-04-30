Sponsor

Joan Purifoy, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 29, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Purifoy was born January 14, 1943, in Mena, Arkansas. She retired after thirty-five years of teaching 5th grade at Genoa Central Elementary. She was known to have a big personality, be feisty and sassy, and have a smile that would light up the room. She enjoyed working in her garden, planting and growing flowers. She loved to nurture and provide a safe place for not only children but also plants to grow.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Marshall Purifoy; daughter and son-in-law, Kalyse and Steve Greener of Texarkana, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Kim Purifoy of Bryant, Arkansas; grandchildren, Braden and Natalye Donaldson, Pierce Purifoy, Keeley Purifoy, Hadley Titsworth; one great-grandchild, Creek Donaldson; brother, Donny Davis and good friend Dave Mitchell of Elberton, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Davis of Mena, Arkansas; her special friends, Kelly Elliott her “Girl Friday” and Margie Mcknight and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Bro. Ryan Morton officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service time.

