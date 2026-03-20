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MIke Beeson, 82, of Denison, Texas, passed away on March 17, 2026. Born February 12, 1944, in Miami, OK. to Edward D. Beeson and Laura E. McCammon. The family moved to Texarkana at the age of six and then in 1965 moved to Denison, TX. where he resided until 1985. Moved back to Texarkana to help take care of his mother and run Lawyers Title until his retirement.

Mike will be remembered as a loyal, honest, and thoughtful man whose presence meant steadiness and care to those who knew him. He was an avid golfer where he started playing at the age of eight years old which he played throughout his whole life. He won the city championship in Denison, TX. in 1982 where he was nicknamed the Giant Slayer in the Denison Herald. After health issues he moved back to Denison with his family and spent the rest of his life enjoying Lake Texoma and everything the Lord let him do.

Mike’s life was marked by quiet strength and a consistent devotion to what mattered most to him. Those who shared time with him will remember his sincerity, his dependable nature, and the considerate way he carried himself in everyday moments.

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Preceded in death by parents Bud and Laura Beeson; sister Phyllis Tucker and close aunts and uncles, Robert and Doris Ann Beeson and Elizabeth Ann and Frank Hansford; one cousin little Robert Beeson; aunt Lorene and Uncle Otto Witzansky.

Survived by two sons and daughter-in-law Michael and Angie Beeson and David Beeson and Destiny Mealer. Former wife Diane Beeson plus nephew Kevin and Stephanie Tucker, Niece Laura and Tripp Rawls. Plus numerous cousins and other great nephews and nieces.

Mike Beeson will be deeply missed and respectfully remembered.