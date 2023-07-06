Texarkana Man Accused Of Sending Intimate Photos Of Ex To Her Family

- Advertisement -

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man was arrested last month for allegedly sending revealing photos of his former girlfriend to her father, brother and sister.

Carl Luis Yahn Jr., 43, is currently free on a $15,000 bond set for him following his arrest June 19 for publishing the intimate visual material. Yahn was allegedly angry at his former girlfriend for breaking up with him at the end of March, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman had allegedly been dating Yahn, an over-the-road truck driver, and would babysit his daughter while he was out of town. Yahn allegedly became threatening when the woman told him she wanted to end the relationship and told him he’d need to find someone else to watch his daughter.

The woman reported that she was “mortified” when she learned her family members had received the images which depicted her face and her body in a state of undress. Yahn allegedly used the photo to get revenge.

If convicted of publishing intimate visual material, Yahn faces six months to two years in a state jail. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.