Texarkana ISD To Host Book Signing Event with Distinguished Alumnus Gary Kusin

Texarkana Independent School District is thrilled to announce a special book signing event featuring Gary Kusin, a Texas High School Class of 1969 graduate and recognized Distinguished Alumnus. The event will celebrate the launch of his new book, Always Learning: Lessons on Leveling Up from GameStop to Laura Mercier and Beyond, set for release in April 2024.

Gary Kusin, a Texarkana native, has left an indelible mark on the business world as a mentor, investor, entrepreneur, and business advisor. He has co-founded global brands such as GameStop and Laura Mercier Cosmetics and has held transformative leadership roles at companies like Kinko’s, now known as FedEx Office. His new book, a culmination of his prosperous career, offers profound insights into business strategies, leadership, and personal growth.

Throughout his career, Kusin has been an active community member in Dallas, contributing to various organizations, including the St. Mark’s School of Texas Board of Trustees and the Dallas Young Presidents’ Organization. His leadership extends beyond business as he continues to mentor over 1000 individuals and consult for both public and private companies globally.

The book signing event presents a unique opportunity for attendees to meet Gary Kusin personally, gain insights from his new book, and celebrate the achievements of one of Texarkana’s own. The event is designed to inspire current students, alumni, and the community, emphasizing the significance of lifelong learning and determination.

Event Details:

Date: May 2, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM-6:00 PM

Location: Sullivan Performing Arts Center & John Thomas Theatre, 4001 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas, 75503

Texarkana ISD invites the community to this momentous occasion, which will showcase the impact of Texarkana’s educational foundations and the heights its alumni can reach.

