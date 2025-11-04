HealthCARE Express Texarkana Launches Cozy Winter Supply Drive to Support Randy Sams Shelter

Sponsor

This November, HealthCARE Express is turning its Texarkana clinics into collection points for kindness. From now until November 30, all Texarkana-area HealthCARE Express locations will host a Cozy Winter Supply Drive to support the Randy Sams Shelter and help those in need stay warm this season.

Donations of gloves, scarves, hats, HotHands, coats, and blankets can be dropped off at any of the following Texarkana-area clinics:

Richmond Road Clinic — 3515 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Arkansas Blvd Clinic — 125 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854

Wake Village Clinic — 4701 W 7th St, Wake Village, TX 75501

All donations will go directly to the Randy Sams Shelter, which provides essential resources and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness across the Texarkana region.

Dr. Spencer Reynolds, of HealthCARE Express, shared:

“Texarkana has a long history of generosity and heart. Through this drive, we’re helping ensure that no one faces the cold alone this winter. Every coat, blanket, and pair of gloves donated represents the compassion of this community.”

What to Donate

HealthCARE Express encourages the donation of new or gently used:

Coats and jackets

Gloves and mittens

Warm scarves and hats

Blankets

HotHands or hand warmers

Please avoid: items that are torn, stained, or unusable.

A Community Effort

The Cozy Winter Supply Drive is part of HealthCARE Express’s ongoing commitment to care for its communities beyond the exam room. Together, with the help of local partners and donors, HealthCARE Express aims to make a meaningful difference for families this holiday season.