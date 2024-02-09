Texarkana Man Acquitted Of Sexual Assault Of Teen Boy

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Bowie County jury returned a not guilty verdict late Wednesday in the case of Justin Bookout, who had been accused of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old boy in 2020.

Bookout, 43, had been accused of picking the boy up after he snuck out of a family member’s home on four occasions in the spring of 2020 while driving his work truck, according to a probable cause affidavit, which stated that the boy reported one incidence of sexual intercourse with Bookout at his home in Texarkana, Texas.

The jury acquitted Bookout after hearing testimony and viewing other evidence, including text messages and videos and Bookout’s internet search history.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter said the jury expressed concern about a lack of location data following the trial.

Bookout is no longer facing any charges related to the case.

Bookout was represented by Texarkana lawyer Josh Potter.