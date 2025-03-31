Texarkana man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Sponsor

Monday afternoon Texarkana, Texas Police arrested 32 year old Patrick Cridell, Jr. for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with a hit and run crash that happened Sunday night.

According to police detectives used video from multiple cameras in the area to piece together what happened. Around 6:00 p.m., the victim was walking across a church parking lot in the 300 block of W. 25th Street when a silver Kia suddenly left the roadway, accelerated, and struck him.

Tragically, the victim wasn’t found until early Monday morning when a Highland Park Elementary employee arrived for work and discovered him lying near one of the school’s doors. Despite his severe injuries, he had somehow managed to drag himself across the street from where he was hit.

Later Monday morning, Detective Thomas Shaddix was canvassing the neighborhood when he located the heavily damaged Kia parked at Cridell’s residence – just four blocks from the scene. As the investigation progressed, detectives determined that Cridell was the driver responsible.

He’s now been booked into the Bi-State Jail, while the victim remains in critical condition in the ICU at Christus St. Michael Hospital.