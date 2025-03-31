Texarkana Tesla Vandal Allegedly Scratched ‘Elon’ Into Paint

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of vandalizing three Tesla vehicles parked at Texarkana area businesses last week allegedly scratched “Elon” and punctured the tires on two cars while ramming a third Tesla with a mini four-wheeler.

Demarkeyun Marquize Cox, 33, was allegedly caught on one Tesla’s built-in camera as he slammed into it with a mini four-wheeler shortly before 3 p.m. March 25 in the parking lot of Golden Palace restaurant at 3400 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. The owner of a red 2023 model reported damage to the driver’s side door area occurred while she was eating inside the restaurant.

A second Tesla, a blue model Y, was reportedly vandalized the same day while parked at Lowe’s home improvement store at 501 Walton Drive in Texarkana, Texas. The Tesla had “Elon” scratched into the paint in the trunk area and the driver’s side front tire had been punctured. The owner of that Tesla reported that he was in the store for about 15 minutes at around 4 p.m.

A third Tesla was vandalized while parked in the lot at Genesis Prime Care at 1400 College Drive. The name “Elon” had been scratched into the paint on the trunk area and the rear tire on the driver’s side had been punctured.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. searching the area allegedly found Cox riding the small four-wheeler at a Little Caesars restaurant on Summerhill Road. Using the video of the mini four-wheeler ramming the Tesla parked at Golden Palace, patrol officers were allegedly able to identify Cox as their suspect for all three acts of Tesla vandalism.

Cox has been charged with felony criminal mischief with damage of $2,500 to $30,000. Officers did not have exact repair costs but estimated the damage at a minimum of $2,500 total for all three cars, the affidavit said.

At the time of his arrest, Cox allegedly gave a fictitious name and refused to answer questions.

If convicted, Cox faces six months to two years in a Texas state jail. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $105,000.

The case has been assigned to Judge John Tidwell of the 202nd District Court of Texas. Cox is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.