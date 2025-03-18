Support Randy Sams Outreach Shelter at 2 Pianos Downtown Fundraiser

Sponsor

Mark your calendars! The annual 2 Pianos Downtown event, the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter’s largest fundraiser, is set for Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM at the Crossties Event Venue in Texarkana.

Enjoy a night of unforgettable entertainment featuring the talented duo Jimmy Roberts and Dr. Paul Whitt as they perform a dynamic repertoire spanning jazz, oldies, funk, and more. Guests will also indulge in heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef on the Run and receive two complimentary drinks, with additional beverages available for purchase at the cash bar.

Sponsorship Opportunities This year’s event offers exclusive sponsorship packages ranging from $250 to $5,000. Each level includes tickets to the event and media recognition, with higher-tier packages featuring reserved tables. Sponsors are encouraged to confirm their participation by Friday, April 4th, 2025, to ensure proper acknowledgment in event publications. Sponsorship levels include:

$5,000 Piano Level : 16 tickets, reserved tables, and media recognition.

: 16 tickets, reserved tables, and media recognition. $3,000 Cuban Level : 12 tickets, reserved tables, and media recognition.

: 12 tickets, reserved tables, and media recognition. $2,000 Cosmopolitan Level : 8 tickets, reserved table, and media recognition.

: 8 tickets, reserved table, and media recognition. $1,500 Pearl Level : 8 tickets and media recognition.

: 8 tickets and media recognition. $1,000 Stage Level : 6 tickets and media recognition.

: 6 tickets and media recognition. $500 Saxophone Level : 4 tickets and media recognition.

: 4 tickets and media recognition. $250 Dirty Martini Level: 2 tickets and media recognition.

Proceeds from the event will enable the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter to continue providing vital services to approximately 1,000 adults in 2025, including emergency food and shelter, transportation, prescription assistance, case management, job training, and life skills classes. In 2024, the shelter provided over 21,200 nights of housing to individuals in need, emphasizing the critical role this event plays in supporting the Texarkana community. Randy Sams Outreach Tax ID Number: 75-2627181 As a 501(c)3 non-profit, all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Individual Ticket Sales: Starting Monday, March 24, 2025, a limited number of individual tickets will be available for $75 each. Please note that tickets must be purchased in advance, as they will not be sold at the door.

Join the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter in planting seeds of hope and providing much-needed resources to empower the homeless toward self-sufficiency.

For sponsorship packages, individual tickets, or additional information, please contact Jennifer Lacefield at 903-216-0650 or Jennifer.Lacefield@randysams.org. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Sponsors will be recognized at the event and be listed on Randy Sams’ website, Facebook, TXK Today, and in a later addition of Four States Living

Let’s unite to support a worthy cause and enjoy an unforgettable evening at 2 Pianos Downtown. Your generosity can make a lasting impact!