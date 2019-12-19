Texarkana Man Pleads Not Guilty to Distribution, Possession of Child Porn

Advertisement

A man accused of sending child porn to an undercover police officer entered pleas of not guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography Wednesday at a hearing in a Texarkana, Texas, federal court.

Troy Dewayne Daniels, aka “T.J.” appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven with Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson for arraignment on charges in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. Craven scheduled the case for jury selection Feb. 24 with U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.

Craven entered a plea deadline of Jan. 21 for Daniels to notify the court of any plea arrangement with the government.

Craven ordered Daniels to remain behind bars while his case is pending. Daniels was denied bond at a hearing before Craven on Dec. 9, court records state.

Daniels, 31, became a target of law enforcement after he responded to an undercover officer’s post on the application Whisper, according to an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

Daniels allegedly told the officer that he had a young girl living in his home and made statements which led the officer to believe Daniels was either actively abusing or “aspired” to sexually abuse the child. Daniels allegedly sent pictures and a video to the officer via the Wickr application which were pornographic and involved prepubescent girls.

Daniels allegedly told the undercover officer that the girl in his home had asked to kiss like she’d seen on television.

Investigators from local law enforcement and the FBI served a search warrant on Daniels’ home on Trinity Street in Texarkana, Texas, on Nov. 25. At that time, Daniels allegedly told investigators that the statements he made about the girl were just fantasy and denied any inappropriate contact.

Daniels allegedly showed investigators images of child pornography he had on his cell phone and was taken into custody.

The 6-year-old girl allegedly told a forensic interviewer that she and Daniels had “kissed like in the movies.”

Daniels is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.