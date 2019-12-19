Pleasant Grove State Final Coverage Information

Advertisement

Pleasant Grove High School is heading to the 4A Division II state championship game for the third consecutive year.

Pleasant Grove will be facing Wimberley at 3 p.m. Friday.

Omaha Paul Pewitt will be playing Gunter for state title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

Fox Sports Southwest will provide live coverage of the game. Fox sports southwest is on DirecTV Channel 676-1 and 141 on Sparklight. Fox Sports Southwest is not currently available on Dish Network. Coverage is also available on the Fox Sports Go app on Apple or Google devices. You will be required to login with your TV provider to watch on the app.

In addition to FOX Sports Southwest’s live game coverage, the network will debut Road to the Championship Preview Show, providing in-depth analysis for each of the 12 title games and supply Ford Championship Live shows between games, plus High School Scoreboard Live immediately after the final game.



