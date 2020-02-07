Texarkana pastor indicted for 18 counts of alleged child sex abuse with three girls

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a Texarkana pastor on 18 felony counts Thursday connected to his alleged sexual abuse of three girls.

Logan Wesley III, 56, was taken into custody in November for alleged misconduct with one girl who reported that Wesley abused her sexually for years. Around the time of Wesley’s arrest, Texarkana, Texas, police issued a statement asking others who might have been abused by Wesley to come forward.

According to the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury indicted Wesley for five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 and four counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving three separate alleged victims.

Wesley allegedly had access to the girls because of his work as a pastor at a local church. One of the alleged victims, now an adult, allegedly told police that she had tried to report the abuse as a child but was not believed.

Wesley faces five to 99 years or life on each of the five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two to 20 years in prison on each of the 13 other charges.

Wesley is currently free on a $100,000 bond. His case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Wesley is represented by Texarkana attorney Josh Potter.

