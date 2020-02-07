THS TigerVision Wins Best Regional Live School Announcement Show for the Second Year in a Row

Advertisement

Texas High School’s TigerVision has been named the Southwest Regional Winner for Best Live School Announcement Show by the Student Television Network (STN). This is their second year in a row to receive the prestigious broadcast excellence award.

The STN Southwest Region is one of six regions. As the winner in the Southwest region, TigerVision beat out the competition in the School Announcements category for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The School Announcements category is for mostly live or taped talent and very limited pre-produced content and packages. To view the award-winning broadcast, visit tigervision.org.

Additionally, Remington Cook, THS Senior & TigerVision Student, has been selected as one of 12 presenters/hosts from around the country for the 2020 STN Convention in Washington, DC.

The Student Television Network is a national high school broadcast news organization with over 450 schools in its membership. STN supports promotes and recognizes excellence in scholastic broadcast journalism, creative video, filmmaking and media convergence. To learn more, go to studenttelevision.com