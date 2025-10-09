Texarkana Pawn Shop Owner Facing Felony Theft Charge

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Ark–Proseuctors in Miller County filed a felony theft charge Wednesday against the owner of Tri-State Pawn & Jewelry alleging he accepted property that he knew had been stolen in a residential burglary.

William “Bill” Duffer, 53, has been charged with felony theft by receiving, greater than $5,000 and less than $25,000, according to records filed Wednesday. Duffer is also facing a misdemeanor charge of obstruction.

Members of law enforcement obtained a warrant and searched the pawn shop at 1804 State Line Avenue on the morning of Sept. 11 and Duffer was arrested the same day. Records show that officers seized more than $4,100 in cash from the business.

Duffer is currently free on a $15,000 bond.

If convicted of felony theft by receiving, Duffer faces three to ten years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Brent Haltom. Duffer is scheduled to appear in court on the charges next month.