Texarkana Police Arrest Suspect in Village Park South Shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday night at Village Park South Apartments in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Randy L. Page Jr. was taken into custody on May 21, 2025, following the issuance of a felony probable cause warrant by Detective Phillips. He is being held in the Miller County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Robbery, six counts of Terroristic Act, and Battery in the First Degree.

The shooting took place around 8:50 p.m. on May 18, when officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and a potential victim at the apartment complex located at 2225 East Street. Simultaneously, reports of another possible shooting victim at the nearby EZ Mart at 1205 East Street prompted police to investigate the possibility of linked incidents.

Upon arrival, deputies found Page Jr., then identified as a 20-year-old gunshot victim, at Village Park South. At the EZ Mart, officers located another wounded individual, 20-year-old Artaja Mitchell, and a third person, 20-year-old Scirs Purifory, who was arrested on unrelated charges.

Both Page Jr. and Mitchell were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police emphasized their commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring public safety. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Phillips at 903-798-3154.