A&M-Texarkana Athletes Soar in the Classroom and On the Field

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana athletic department has announced that the overall GPA for all student athletes in the Spring 2025 semester was a 3.25. There were 319 student athletes enrolled at the university during the spring semester that ended on May 7, 2025. There were 45 student athletes who earned a 4.0 for the semester and qualified for President’s Honors, 101 who finished with a GPA higher than 3.5 and earned University Honors, and 239 who finished with at least a 3.0, which will earn them a spot on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

“We are exceptionally proud of the dedication our student athletes have for their work in the classroom,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “To have so many of them qualify for academic honors while competing at a championship level is a testament to their work ethic and drive. We have made adding additional sports and student athletes an integral part of our growth strategy at A&M-Texarkana, and this is precisely why. These are strong students who we know will excel not only during their time with us, but in their careers as well.”

“Our student athletes had an outstanding year both in the classroom and in competition,” said Ryan Wall, A&M-Texarkana Director of Athletics. “With over 40 students earning a perfect 4.0 GPA across multiple sports, it’s clear they’re excelling in every area. This success is a reflection of their hard work and discipline, as well as the commitment of our coaches who continue to recruit high-character individuals and hold them to high standards on and off the field. Kudos to both our student-athletes and coaches for setting the bar high and representing our institution with pride.”

Texas A&M University competes in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference and currently fields 17 varsity sports including men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, cross country, track and field, and tennis, as well as baseball, softball, women’s volleyball, women’s beach volleyball, competitive cheer, competitive dance, and esports. The Fall 2025 semester will see the addition of four new sports, with men’s and women’s bowling and golf joining the program.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.