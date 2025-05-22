Texarkana Woman Charged With Assault Allegedly Claimed Man Stabbed Himself

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman charged with aggravated assault allegedly told police that the man she is accused of putting in the hospital following a knife attack stabbed himself in the back before crashing into an air conditioning unit at a College Drive apartment complex.

Ilana Fulton, 22, was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police after they responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. May 11 to the River Crossing Apartments regarding a collision with possible injury, according to a probable cause affidavit. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man unconscious who had been behind the wheel when he crashed into an AC unit at the complex and determined he was suffering from a stab wound to his back.

Officers reportedly learned that Fulton and the injured man had two children together and were in an on-again-off-again relationship. When interviewed by police, Fulton allegedly claimed the man had assaulted her and then stabbed himself in the back before leaving her unit at the apartments.

Medical staff at CHRISTUS St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, informed officers that the man suffered a one-inch puncture wound from a knife below his left shoulder blade, an injury investigators did not believe could have been self-inflicted.

Fulton is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000. If convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury, family violence, Fulton faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.