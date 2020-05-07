Texarkana Police Investigating Overnight ATM Burglary

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating the burglary of an ATM at the Bank of the Ozarks, located in the 5200 block of Summerhill Road, early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the bank at 3:18 this morning. The alarm company reported watching two men on video monitors as they attached a chain to the ATM and a white Ford pickup truck. When officers arrived less than a minute later, they found that the ATM had been broken into and the truck no longer there. It appears that an undetermined amount of cash was stolen from the machine.

An officer later located the truck abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. It was determined to have been stolen from the parking lot of a local hotel only a short time before the ATM burglary.

The two men seen in the video were wearing dark hoodies, face masks, and gloves. One was described as being slim and the other having a heavier build.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.