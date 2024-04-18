Texarkana Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Sponsor

Texarkana, Ark. Police are investigating after a man was shot at EZ-Mart Wednesday night.

According to TAPD Public Information Officer Kristin Schultz, shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the convenience store at 1205 East St. It was reported that a crowd quickly dispersed from the parking lot following the gunshots.

While officers were investigating the scene they learned that a 19-year-old gunshot victim had arrived at Wadley Hospital by private vehicle. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

This case is currently under investigation by the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact us at (903) 798-3154.