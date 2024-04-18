CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Hiring Event on April 25th

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is hosting a unique, offsite hiring event April 25 at Lost Pizza Co. for nursing and other health professionals who want to start or further their health care careers.

“We are looking for dedicated health care professionals to join our faith-based ministry and provide the best, compassionate care in the region,” said Kelsi Ayres, RN, director of talent acquisition. Attendees will have the chance for on-the-spot interviews, interactions with hospital leaders and the opportunity to discover the diverse career paths available within the health system while enjoying food, refreshments, and giveaways.

CHRISTUS St. Michael has been a health care leader in the ArkLaTex region for more than 100 years. CHRISTUS Health, the not-for-profit Catholic health system based in Irving, is one of the largest health systems in the country

The award-winning CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes hospitals in Texarkana and Atlanta, 15 clinics, and is soon to open the brand new,

CHRISTUS Emergency Center, due to open in late summer, will provide nearly 40 health care jobs for the medical community and will be staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who specialize in serving patients suffering from minor illnesses, urgent health conditions, broken bones and severe injury.

There are a broad range of openings and schedules, both full-time and part-time, to fit job seekers’ needs and interested candidates should come ready to discuss their personal and professional goals,

ABOUT THE EVENT

WHAT: CHRISTUS St. Michael hiring event

WHERE: Lost Pizza Co., 4206 Gibson Lane, Texarkana

WHEN: Thursday, April 25: 4 – 7 p.m.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, serving as the area’s only heart care and comprehensive cancer care, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

