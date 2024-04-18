Sponsor

Patricia Ann Link (Patsy) went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2024. She was born on September 5, 1947, as the first child of Wilfred Duane Sr. and Lucille Link of Texarkana, Texas.

She leaves behind three siblings Sharon Louise Smith of Rowlett, Texas, Marjorie Lynn Thompson of Lucas, Texas, and Wilfred Duane Link Jr. of Texarkana, Texas; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; cousins and friends.

She grew up in Texarkana and attended Texas High School where she graduated with honors. She was a math whiz and had planned to pursue a career in a new and upcoming field of computers. Those dreams changed when it was discovered at the age of 19 that she had a large tumor embedded in her brain. Surgery was performed, but complications developed in the form of a stroke which caused partial paralysis on her left side. She was determined to get her college degree and change her major due to her inability to keypunch computer programs. She graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Steven F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. She worked for Red River Army Depot for several years but had to go on disability due to her physical limitations. She lived with her parents until their deaths and eventually moved closer to her sister. She was greatly admired for her tenacity and ingenious ways of handling everyday living with her handicap.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. The family will accept friends for visitation a hour prior to service starting at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2024.