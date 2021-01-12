Morriss Elementary Ranked 9th of 4401 Texas Elementary Schools

Advertisement

Texas School Guide has ranked Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School of Texarkana, Tx 9th out of a total of 4,401 Elementary Schools, making them #1 in the geographical area.

Texas School Guide, powered by the non-profit group, Children at Risk, has been working to improve education in Texas since 1989 and has been ranking schools since 2006. According to texasschoolguide.org, Elementary schools are ranked using four indices: Student Achievement, Campus Performance, Growth, and Racial Equity.

Before the latest “Pandemic” edition was released, Morriss Elementary was ranked #15. “Fifteen is still incredible but being named in the top 10 in all of Texas is even more exciting!” said Brandy Dabenport, principal of Morriss Elementary. “I think about how visionary TISD was 14 years ago in designing a school like Morriss Elementary that proudly serves our city so well. What a blessing for parents to have this opportunity to enroll their children in an award-winning, top-ranking school free of charge!” she added. “What a great draw to our community for local industry!”

The full list of Texas schools and their rankings can be found here.

To learn more about Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School, please visit txkisd.net or call (903) 791-2262.

