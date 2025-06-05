Texarkana Police Officer Charged With Child Sex Assault Free On $600K Bond

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana Texas Police Department patrolman arrested Monday evening for crimes including sexual assault of a child involving a 15-year-old girl was released Tuesday after posting a $600,000 bond.

Zackary Taylor Gilley, 32, was placed on administrative leave just ahead of his arrest Monday, according to a statement Tuesday from TTPD. He is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child and single counts of indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

Gilley’s misconduct allegedly occurred while the teen was traveling with Gilley in his patrol unit last year, according to a probable cause affidavit. Gilley allegedly told the girl he “had a crush on her” and made her “pinky promise” not to tell anyone, the affidavit said.

While riding along in the cruiser, Gilley’s misconduct allegedly escalated from talking about a crush to hand holding and kissing before including sexual contact, the affidavit said.

Gilley allegedly texted the girl in May 2024 and asked her to erase all messages between them and delete his contact information from her phone because of a question from a supervisor, the affidavit said.

The girl allegedly responded in a text message by asking Gilley if his supervisors knew, to which he allegedly replied, “No. And I’m trying to keep it that way, but you have to do the same.”

The allegations came to the attention of law enforcement Monday morning through a person identified as an “outcry witness,” according to the affidavit. Gilley was arrested the same day.

TTPD Chief Kevin Schutte said Tuesday in a statement: “The men and women of the Texarkana Texas Police Department are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and respect.”

“When one of our own is alleged to have violated the law, it is deeply troubling and disheartening,” Schutte said. “Such actions stand in direct opposition to the values we uphold. Accountability is necessary to preserve the trust our community places in us, and we remain committed to transparency and doing what is right.”

If convicted, Gilley faces two to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts of sexual assault of a child and on the charge of indecency with a child by contact. If convicted of indecency by exposure, Gilley faces two to ten years in prison.

Gilley’s case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state. An attorney of record was not listed for Gilley as of Tuesday evening.