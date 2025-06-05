Beware of Scams Underway in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas  

Sponsor

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reminding the public and its customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas to remain vigilant against ongoing scam attempts. Recent reports indicate that individuals posing as utility representatives are demanding immediate payment for services, specifically targeting residents and businesses in these areas. Important Reminder:

SWEPCO will never call customers demanding immediate payment. If you receive a suspicious call, email, or in-person visit, please take the following actions: • Phone: Hang up immediately.

Email: Delete the message without responding.

In-Person: Close the door.

Ensure Your Security: One effective way to enhance your security and maintain a strong connection with SWEPCO is by keeping your contact information up to date. Please ensure that we have your current cell phone number, home phone number, and email address. We also encourage customers to opt in to their communication preferences to sign up for alerts. To sign up for SWEPCO alerts and opt-in to emails, visit SWEPCO.com/Alerts. You’ll need to create a user ID and password for each person who will receive alerts and add their cell phone number and/or email address.

This allows you to customize alerts and receive updates on outages, bill due dates, and other important information.

“To share important information directly with our customers and provide better service, we need customers to opt in to receive communication from us,” explained Paul Pratt, Director of Customer Services & Marketing.

Verify Your Account: one of the following methods:

SWEPCO App

Website: Log in to SWEPCO.com

Phone: Call us directly at 1-888-216-3523

For more information on recognizing scams and protecting yourself, please visit SWEPCO.com/StopScams.

