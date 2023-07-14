Texarkana Shooting Suspect Indicted By Feds For ‘Machine Gun’

- Advertisement -

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A man facing state charges in connection with the shooting of a man in a Bann Avenue garage last year in Texarkana has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing an illegal, fully-automatic weapon at the time.

Zion Markece Fricks, 24, of Ashdown, Ark., entered a not guilty plea Thursday to a charge of possessing an unregistered firearm at a hearing in Texarkana before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Ford, according to court records. Fricks was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, police last year in connection with the Oct. 5 shooting of a 19-year-old man in the 3600 block of Bann Ave.

The shooting victim suffered a non-life threatening injury after allegedly being struck by a bullet while in a garage with Fricks and others. Charges of second-degree battery and criminal use of a prohibited weapon remain pending against Fricks in Miller County. Fricks is currently being held in the Miller County jail.

According to a federal indictment which was unsealed Thursday, Fricks possessed a Glock pistol which had been altered with a so-called “Glock switch,” also known as an “auto sear” that converted the gun from a semi-automatic to fully automatic weapon.

Fricks is also facing a charge of theft by receiving involving a firearm in Miller County which was allegedly committed in August 2022, court records show.

Judge Ford appointed Texarkana lawyer John Pickett to represent Fricks in the federal case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones is representing the government.