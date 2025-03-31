Sponsor

Koltin Drake Stout, age 22, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Monday, March 24, 2025, at his home.

Koltin was born on September 20, 2002, in Texarkana, Texas. He loved to play video games and spend time at home.

He is survived by his mother, Daina Hall of Hooks, Texas; his father, Randy Hall of De Queen, Arkansas; his grandmother, Sharion Clark of Fouke, Arkansas; his grandfather, Dennis Stout, his sister, Paysha Hall of Ashdown, Arkansas; three brothers, Kadyn Hall of Fouke, Arkansas; Kyler Hall of Fouke, Arkansas and Johnathan Walker of Doddridge, Arkansas; one special nephew, Elijah Hall and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.