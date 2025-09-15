Apply Now for the UA Texarkana Campus Licensed Practical Nursing Program

Sponsor

If you’ve ever wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives, now’s your chance.

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is now accepting applications for the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the Texarkana campus. Apply online at www.uaht.edu now until November 1, 2025. The final deadline to submit your application is November 1 at 4:30 p.m.

This full-time, 11-month program is designed to prepare students for immediate entry into one of the most in-demand and meaningful careers in healthcare. Graduates earn a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing and qualify to sit for the NCLEX-PN, the national licensing exam for practical nurses.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 50,000 new LPN jobs are projected to open each year across the country, and the need is only growing. LPNs are the heart of patient care, providing hands-on support, emotional comfort, and critical medical services to those who need it most.

If you’re compassionate, committed, and ready to step into a career that truly matters, UAHT’s LPN program can get you there.

Classes start January 12, 2026. Don’t wait, talk to an advisor today to learn about admission criteria.

For more information, contact the UAHT Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.

Application form: https://forms.office.com/r/a7YmXB0DXU

UAHT nursing video: https://youtu.be/MUJsFDrXBgo?si=Yh-yQH3TQ08-RQxg