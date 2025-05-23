A&M-Texarkana Forms New Academic Partnership with AR-TX REDI

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced a new partnership with AR-TX REDI (Regional Economic Development Inc.) that will not only benefit AR-TX REDI employees, but also the employees of the companies they recruit as well as individuals who relocate to Texarkana as a part of the REDI…Set…Move initiative.

AR-TX REDI is a non-profit group born from a unified vision for the future of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. The organization is committed to helping businesses connect with economic development opportunities throughout the entire Texarkana region. The Redi…Set…Move program is designed to attract qualifying remote workers to move to the Texarkana area. Those who relocate to the region through the program are eligible for a number of incentives, including a cash bonus as well as the discounted tuition at A&M-Texarkana.

“This agreement with Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a powerful example of how our region invests in people,” said Rob Sitterly, President and CEO of AR-TX REDI. “By offering the companies we recruit and REDI…Set…Movers a tuition reduction and their first class free, we are removing barriers to higher education and strengthening our talent pipeline. The partnership underscores our commitment to attracting new residents and businesses while ensuring they have access to the resources they need to succeed in Texarkana.”

“We are pleased to announce that AR-TX REDI is our newest community partner,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander, who serves as an AR-TX REDI board officer as well. “AR-TX REDI was formed by a group of community leaders committed to strengthening our local economy by recruiting business and industry to the Texarkana region. This partnership and the education discount it provides will serve as another attractive incentive for people and companies to relocate to Texarkana.”

The tuition discount is applicable to programs of all academic levels, including baccalaureate, graduate, certificate, and micro-credential. Classes are available in face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats and there is no fee needed to apply. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university enrolling in at least 6 credit hours of undergraduate or graduate coursework is eligible to receive the First Flight Scholarship, which allows them to take their first class free of charge.

The tuition discount is effective immediately and can be applied to Summer 2025 courses which are enrolling now.

