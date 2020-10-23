Texarkana Woman Charged with Solicitation to Commit Murder and Sexual Assault

Advertisement

On Friday, October 16, 2020, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nacia Rene Randle, 42, of Texarkana, Texas, for Solicitation to Commit Murder and two counts of Sexual Assault.

Randle was employed with Community Healthcore as a mental health specialist, and in that capacity, she provided mental health and counseling services to offenders who were placed on a special caseload within the Cass County Community Supervision Department (Adult Probation), otherwise known as the Texas Correctional Office on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments (TCOOMMI).

Offenders who are placed on the TCOOMMI caseload are required to complete the regular terms of probation, but they are also monitored to make sure they are in compliance with mental health appointments and receiving appropriate medications.

Two offenders on the TCOOMMI caseload have made outcries against Nacia Randle which allege her engaging in sexual relationships with them on multiple occasions. Both of the victims expressed that Randle was controlling, and that they only continued the relationship due to a fear that she would retaliate and cause their probations to be revoked. One of the victims also stated that Randle solicited him to kill the other victim because he had hurt her. These claims were substantiated with digital evidence found on the victim’s electronics.

The Texas Penal Code has a very specific provision under the Sexual Assault statute (TPC 22.011(b)(9)) which states that sex acts are without consent if the actor is a mental health services provider or a health care services provider who causes the other person, who is a patient or former patient of the actor, to submit or participate by exploiting the other person’s emotional dependency on the actor.

Community Healthcore has placed Randle on administrative leave.

Randle’s bond has been set at $250,000 for the Solicitation to Commit Murder charge and $100,000 on each Sexual Assault charge and at the time of the issuance of this release, is still in custody on these charges.

