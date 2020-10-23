CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Expands Primary Care, Surgery Offerings to Texarkana Community

Advertisement

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic continues to expand services to both primary care and specialty providers across the Texarkana region with the addition of two new physicians.

By adding surgeon Michael Bortz, M.D. and family medicine physician Matthew Ramage, M.D., the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is able to expand family medicine care and surgery to provide needed services in the Texarkana community.

“Despite their different areas of expertise, both Dr. Bortz and Dr. Ramage share a dedication to the wellness of the community and patients they serve,” said Lisa Britt, VP of Physician Practice Operations. “Dr. Ramage’s services include adult and pediatric sick and well visits, immunizations, annual wellness exams, lab and radiology, and other family health care needs. Dr. Bortz will be providing general surgery services to patients at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital and has significant experience with endocrine surgery – he is focused on disease

processes of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands.”

Dr. Ramage began his medical journey in 2002 when he earned his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M before entering into the Medical Service Corps to complete medical school and receiving his medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After serving his country as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force, Dr. Ramage received his Master of Science in Aerospace Medicine from Wright State University in 2013.

“I want to treat everyone like they are family,” said Dr. Ramage, explaining his philosophy for treating patients. “I partner with my patients, providing them with care and understanding to get them through their illness or keep them at peak fitness.”

Dr. Bortz received his Bachelor in Science in Molecular Biology from Grove City College, Pennsylvania. He received his medical degree from The University of Toledo College of Medicine & Life Sciences in Toledo, Ohio and completed his General Surgery Residency from Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple. Most recently, Dr. Bortz focused on disease processes of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands and completed his Endocrine Surgery Fellowship from NorthShore University Health System and the University of Chicago in Illinois.



Dr. Bortz understands that each of his patients is truly one-of one. “Each patient is unique and possibly experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime circumstance,” said Dr. Bortz. “My focus is to show each person that they are valuable, that their concerns are important and to work with them as a team in regard to their treatment.”

Dr. Ramage will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Richmond Road, located at 3502 Richmond Road, Texarkana, TX 75503. Same day appointments and telemedicine visits with Dr. Ramage are available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., just call 903.614.5270 to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Bortz will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates – Texarkana located at 1920 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, TX 75503. Consultations and telemedicine visits with Dr. Bortz can be scheduled by calling 903.792.6114.

