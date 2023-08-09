Due To Unforeseen Circumstances, The Marshall Tucker Band Will Not Perform at the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival

Sponsor

HOPE/TEXARKANA, AR – August 9, 2023

Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Marshall Tucker Band will, unfortunately, not be able to perform at the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival on Saturday, August 12. Billboard-charting country star Mark Wills will take the band’s place on stage.

Mark Wills has recorded Gold and Platinum albums and released some of the most enduring and recognizable Country Music hits of the last 25 Years. “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” and “I Do (Cherish You)” cemented his country status in the late ’90s and at the ‘dawning of a new decade’ in the early ’00s. “Jacob’s Ladder” was released via Mercury Nashville in May 1996 as Wills’ debut single, and it became the singer’s first of eight Top 10 hits. His debut self-titled album followed “full of rambunctious good-time songs teeming with sly wit and bittersweet ballads — all in a baritone that throbs with emotion,” per Entertainment Weekly. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart Top 5 hits “Places I’ve Never Been,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh at Me,” and No. 1 single “Wish You Were Here” hit the airwaves between 1997-1999. Fittingly, Wills’ early chart success earned him an Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 1998. One of his biggest hits to date is the RIAA Gold-certified “19 Somethin’” – a six-week No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Wills is also a patriotic supporter of our troops, taking more than a dozen trips to entertain U.S. troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Korea, and Italy.

Advanced general admission tickets for the concert are $20 for adults; day-of-show tickets will be $25. All children’s tickets are $10. All reserved seating tickets are $40.

Get your tickets at https://www.hempsteadhall.com/.

For other ticket information, email anna.powell@uaht-foundation.org.