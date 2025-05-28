Sponsor

Allan H. Burbage was born on September 2, 1945 in Denton, TX to Parosena and Allan Burbage. He was preceded in death by his parents, his niece Kathleen Oliver Woodard and nephew Timothy Oliver.

He is survived by sisters; Dannie Buckley of Texarkana, TX, Betty Oliver of Troy, AL and Ruth Ann Tupick of Valdosta, GA, his nieces; Linda (Mike)Wall of Texarkana, TX and Stacy Oliver of Tallassee, AL and nephews; Mike (Anne) Norton of Waynesboro, GA, and Christopher (Donna) Oliver of Troy, AL. He is also survived by special friends Marsha Frank and Barbara Choate of Texarkana TX.

He chose a career working in Hospital Finance and Patient Accounts. Eventually he worked for many hospitals across the country as a consultant. He spent his spare time jogging, snow skiing, traveling, and fishing,

He was able to live his dream retirement, when he returned to Texarkana and bought a home on a lake. There, he spent his time photographing the wildlife, fly-fishing, and spending time with his dogs.

Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 2, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Rev.Wallace Edgar officiating.