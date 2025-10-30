Trial Underway For Man Accused Of Double Homicide Last Year

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Opening arguments and testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two 19-year-old men in New Boston in July 2024.

Malaki Scott Beckham, 21, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the July 6, 2024, shooting of two men. Princeton Washington Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene and Nicholas Webster died of his injuries July 18, 2024.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Beckham and co-defendant Rondarrius “DaeDae” Evans, who is charged separately with two counts of first-degree murder, were seen running from the shooting scene in the 300 block of Hoskins Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beckham was allegedly caught on home security video leaving the scene in a Chrysler 300S that was registered to Washington’s mother at the address where he lived with her in Linden, Texas.

Beckham was allegedly in the course of a robbery when Washington and Webster were killed.

If convicted of capital murder, Beckham faces life without the possibility of parole. The state is not seeking the death penalty.

Beckham and Evans are currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter are representing the state. Beckham is represented by Texarkana attorney John Delk.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston. Fifth District Judge Bill Miller is presiding over the case.